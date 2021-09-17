IOC member praised the “Rodchenkov act” as “named after a bad guy” :: Others :: RBC Sport

According to Richard Pound, a large percentage of American athletes do not fall under the “Rodchenkov Act” adopted in the USA, as professional and student leagues obey their own rules.

Former head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Richard Pound is surprised by the decision of the US authorities to name the law after the former director of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov. He stated this in an interview for the film “Doping. World Encyclopedia “.

“I was surprised that Congress named the law after the bad guy who ruined American performance and helped win American athletes. And they decided to immortalize this man, calling the law after him? ” Pound said.

He also noted that a large percentage of American athletes are not covered by this law. “Professional leagues and student associations have their own rules. This does not add credibility either to the legislation or to the obligations of the United States to eradicate doping, ”said the ex-head of WADA.

Grigory Rodchenkov is a former director of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. In 2016, he announced that Russia has a state program to support the use of doping. Russia has repeatedly denied Rodchenkov’s accusations.

Last year, the United States passed a law to prosecute anti-doping rule violators around the world, informally dubbed the Rodchenkov Act. Anti-doping rule violations committed at major international competitions fall under the law. Major competitions include those tournaments where American athletes take part, as well as athletes from at least three other countries. The law applies to tournaments held under the auspices of WADA.

WADA expressed concern about the passage of the law. The organization stated that it could lead to duplication with existing regulations.

Richard Pound was the first president of WADA and led the organization from 1999 to 2007. It was after the report of the independent commission of WADA under the leadership of Pound in 2015 that the World Athletics Association deprived the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) of the status of a full-fledged member.