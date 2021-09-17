Jennifer Aniston launches hair care products

The star admitted that she had been working in this direction for a long time.

52-year-old actress Jennifer Aniston has launched her own cosmetics brand. These are hair care products. The beauty line was named LolaVie.

“When I [приехала] and bought my very first used car, someone asked me, “What did you call it?” Jennifer Aniston explained the brand name to PEOPLE. “So I immediately came up with the name Lola for the car. Maybe it’s because I like this song [Whatever Lola Wants, “Все, что Лола хочет, Лола получает”]… Then every time I came, they said, “Lola is here.” So it just kind of became the name they called me whenever I showed up [где-то] “.

According to the actress, it took her a long time to launch her own line. Each time a new formula came out, Jennifer Aniston would give samples of the product to friends with different hair types to test. The actress notes: it was very pleasant to receive feedback from them.

The first product of the beauty line was a hair spray that helps to detangle unruly curls, as well as adds shine and protects from damage. Aniston calls the product the “Swiss Army Knife” for hair because of its many benefits. The actress was inspired to produce it by her own naughty hair.

By the way, a haircut like Jennifer Aniston is at its peak in the fall season.