Jennifer Aniston urged not to vote for Kanye West: rapper’s funny reaction

Jennifer Aniston is used to actively expressing her civic position. An example of this is her last post about the US elections. The actress has already cast her vote for Donald Trump’s main rival, Joe Biden, but she didn’t stop there. She urged to participate in the elections, but to do so consciously, and not as a joke. For example, the desire to vote for another candidate, Kanye West, she called “funny.”



Jennifer Aniston Kanye West Our country is now more divided than ever before. There are people in power who decide what women can and cannot do with their bodies. Our current president does not see racism as a problem. He has repeatedly publicly ignored scientific research, people have died as a result … And, yes, voting for Kanye West is not funny. There is nothing to add here. Please be responsible – Aniston wrote on Instagram. The response from Kanye West was not long in coming: he published a series of tweets, though he quickly erased them. For example, he wrote that Friends is also not a very funny series. “He also recalled his three-hour conversation with comedian Joe Rogan, where he did not always speak adequately:

Wow! She was shocked by an interview with Rogan. Moving on!

Kanye West Jennifer AnistonRecall that West is now participating in the presidential race and is doing it in the most unusual way. His mostly bizarre antics led to rumors in the press about Kanye and Kim’s imminent divorce. Their marriage cracked at the seams as the rapper with his public statements and unusual campaign forced the reality star to tell the world about his condition, bipolar disorder. After that, Kanye turned to threats, writing on social media that “if Kim and his family arrange for him to intervene, he will broadcast the meeting on Twitter and show the whole world the truth.” Then, on August 9, the paparazzi spotted Kim and Kanye with children leaving a private jet at Miami airport – according to press reports, the couple decided to do some relaxation in the Dominican Republic. The couple clearly benefited from the rest: after that, Kanye posted on Twitter the first – after the scandal – a family video in which he dances with his eldest daughter North. The author of the video, judging by the laughter behind the scenes, was Kim herself – this is what foreign media believe.