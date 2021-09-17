Julia Roberts’s 10 most stylish movie looks

Ей к лицу и классика, и винтаж, и сексапильность, но какая эстетика смотрится наиболее органично?

Julia Roberts, one of the most beautiful actresses of our time, celebrates her 53rd birthday on October 28. She has been in the film business for three decades, and during this time a huge number of films of various directions have accumulated in her filmography. However, what always connects any heroine of Julia Roberts is stylish images, albeit beautiful in different ways. Today we recall the 10 most atmospheric roles of the ideal “beauty”.

“Gorgeous”

This most successful film in Julia Roberts’ career definitely needs no introduction. Later, of course, she will play both Erin Brockovich and Elizabeth Gilbert, but it was the image of the prostitute Vivienne that became fatal for our birthday girl today. The picture itself can be considered a short guide to the ever-current fashion, because most of the images of the “beautiful lady” of the 1990s can be considered timeless.

“Runaway Bride”

We see no point in retelling the plot of the picture, because most likely each of you, our readers, watched The Runaway Bride cassette is literally to the holes. If you are looking for an excuse to devote an hour and a half to Julia Roberts and her indecision again, we advise you to do it only for the sake of wedding dresses. When else will there be such an opportunity to explore 1990s wedding fashion?

“Notting Hill”

Julia Roberts began playing Hollywood actresses long before her collaboration with many of Ocean’s friends. In the romantic comedy Notting Hill, she played a star who, by chance, meets an ordinary bookstore owner. A little magic of fate, and now the beauty is kissing Will performed by Hugh Grant. To find out how this story ends misalliance, you will have to turn to the early work of Julia Roberts.

“Erin Brockovich “

Calling a film about the struggle of a simple and not too educated woman fashionable or even stylish does not turn out to be enough. However, it is precisely in the courage, brightness and even some vulgarity of Erin Brockovich lurks that external sweetness paintings. By the way, the heroine, whose life served as a plot for the film, also appeared in a cameo role as a restaurant waitress. Ironically, her name was Julia.

Ocean’s Eleven / Twelve

In the story of the great swindlers, scammers and manipulators, Julia Roberts was fortunate enough to play several roles at once. So, she also visited Frank’s beloved woman, and appeared in the role of … Julia Roberts. Without her transformation into the famous “beauty”, the plan with the abduction of the Imperial Faberge egg would have smashed to smithereens. The film of the early 2000s can hardly be called beautiful by modern standards, but the style of each of the characters is interesting for its absolute consonance with the personality of the character.

Charlie Wilson’s War

Firstly, if you are interested in films based on true events, then “Charlie Wilson’s War” already has an undoubted advantage. Second, the platinum blonde Roberts talking politics is a must-see for everyone. Even if the difficulties of waging the war of the USSR against Afghanistan, and the benefits that the Americans managed to achieve from this, do not interest you, the aristocratic beauty of Julia Roberts is worth watching.

“Mona Lisa Smile”

A retro drama that reveals the issues of a woman’s place in the 1950s deserves at least one viewing. The main character, played by Roberts, is a strong personality who believes that the same roads can open for a person of the weaker sex as for representatives of a strong gender. She tries to impart her principles to young minds – girls of a privileged educational institution. Will she be able to change the woman’s habit of seeing herself as a submissive and quiet “doll”? In order to find out, you have to watch “Mona Lisa Smile”.

“Eat. Pray. Love. “

It is difficult to say that the sensational novel, as well as the film released after it, is just a pop interpretation of the eternal question of finding your own path in life. The only thing that can be called standing in the picture based on the autobiographical book by Elizabeth Gilbert is undoubtedly the images of the main character. It is interesting to watch how she skillfully adjusts the wardrobe to the changes that take place inside her soul.

August: County Osage “

No exaggeration, but only our subjective opinion and confirmation of the Film Academy: “August: Osage County” – one of the most successful films in the entire career of Roberts. Its intimate atmosphere and the participation of world-class stars brought the film several Oscar nominations. Thanks to the plot, which is based on the play of the same name by Tracy Letts, and the limited space in which his events unfold, it is possible to encroach on the depth of the relationship between relatives. Not so different from those in our families.

“Financial monster”

Only lovers of severity will be able to appreciate the cold beauty of one of the last successful hits of Julia Roberts. Without further ado, embellishment of the characters’ images, director Jodie Foster managed to create a picture that keeps the viewer in suspense until the very end. Today’s birthday girl as the director of the show “Financial Monster” looks very convincing and stylish in her own way.