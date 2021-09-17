Justin Bieber felt sorry for the fan who wants to bring him back to Selena Gomez

An avid fan has launched a social media campaign to prove that Selena Gomez is better than the model the singer married.

American singer Justin Bieber is known not only for his overwhelming success, but also for his stormy public romance with fellow artist Selena Gomez. The young artist suffered long after their relationship ended, but settled down in 2018 and married model Hailey Baldwin. Now Justin is an exemplary family man, but there are still his fans who believe that he would be better with Selena.

Recently, one restless fan spread the activity on social networks. She recorded a viral video calling for “attacking” Hayley’s pages with comments from Selena is better. Since in most cases comments can be turned off, the girl urged to throw similar messages to Bieber’s wife during a live broadcast on Instagram.

Justin did not ignore this activist and published her video call in his stories as an example of harassment of celebrities.

“I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of ​​what we face every day,” wrote the artist. – Looking at this, I could laugh, but I thought about her (the author of the video. – Approx. ed.) and how unhappy she must be in order to waste her life trying to humiliate others. The bottom line is that this is a lost person … Life becomes full when you please and appreciate people. And a life in which you strive to humiliate others will leave you without friends and joy. “

After that, Bieber posted several photos in “Stories” in which he hugs Haley to show that everything is fine with his marriage.

