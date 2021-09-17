La Liga head accused FIFA of data manipulation after World Cup poll

La Liga President Javier Tebas criticized FIFA after a poll on the organization’s official website about the idea of ​​holding world championships more than once every four years.

“The FIFA study itself contradicts its headline. All age groups prefer to host the World Cup every 4 years. How trustworthy is FIFA if it manipulates its own data? ”Tebas wrote in his Twitter.

The heading on the FIFA website for the results of this survey is given the following heading: “Most fans support more frequent World Championships.”

According to research on the FIFA website, the most popular option for all age groups is to host the World Cup every four years. The other three options were to hold the tournament every year, two and three years.

The survey was conducted among 15,008 people. 45%, chose the current variant of the tournament, while the sum of the other three variants is 55%.