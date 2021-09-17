“Let Guardiola do his thing.”

On Wednesday 15 September, Manchester City won a spectacular victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League (6: 3), and at a post-match press conference, Josep Guardiola addressed fans, citing empty seats in the club’s home stadium.

This statement did not like the general secretary of the official City fan movement, Kevin Parker. “It’s not entirely true, the attendance at the matches is generally excellent. Moreover, getting to the game on a weekday evening is not easy. Guardiola is by far the best coach in the world, but let him mind his own business, ”Parker said in an interview with the BBC.

Note that tomorrow, the “citizens” will have another match at home, this time against Southampton in the Premier League.