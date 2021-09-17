Major appreciated the legality of buying “smart” glasses Facebook with the ability to record video in Russia

On September 9, Facebook unveiled its first smart glasses, which it released in conjunction with Ray-Ban. The model called Stories is equipped with two cameras on each of the temples of the glasses, as well as a microphone and speaker.

The device allows you to record video from the first person and listen to audio without headphones. At the start, they are available only in six countries, among which there is no Russia. In this regard, the user of Tinkoff Magazine decided to speculate whether the purchase of such glasses with their subsequent transportation to the territory of the Russian Federation would be legal. Expert T — Zh and also a retired police major decided to give a detailed answer to this question.

As he notes, for the purchase of such glasses a few years ago, you could get a criminal record. However, in 2019, changes were made to the criminal code – and now glasses can be purchased quite legally.

In Russia, criminal liability is provided for the illegal purchase or sale of spy devices designed to secretly obtain information. Under the spyware devices, the criminal code means devices that deliberately include the functions of secretly obtaining information without the knowledge of its owner.

Until 2019, this wording raised many questions, since it was not clear from it which functions are considered hidden information retrieval. This led to the fact that even a person who used a pet tracker risked becoming a defendant in a criminal case. The fines were sometimes huge, ranging from 500 rubles to 200,000 rubles. And since this is not an administrative fine, along with the payment of the fine, the person received a criminal record.

But by 2019, Article 138.1 of the Criminal Code was supplemented with a note, according to which information recording devices with controls or display elements openly located on them are no longer spy devices.

From this we can conclude that Facebook smart glasses are not considered a spy device, since a light indication was added to the gadget directly on the glasses. There is a white LED next to one of the cameras, which lights up when recording a video or taking a photo; it is quite difficult not to notice it during a conversation. In addition, the glasses record only 30-second videos at a time, that is, you will not be able to record something long without constantly pressing the button.