Malinovsky was not called up to the Ukrainian national team. He has a conflict with coach Petrakov – Football

The acting head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Alexander Petrakov, has called 25 players to the October 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

There is no Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovsky in the squad. Let us remind you that he has a conflict with Petrakov.

Goalkeepers: Andrey Pyatov, Denis Boyko, Dmitry Riznyk.

Defenders: Nikolay Matvienko, Sergey Krivtsov, Victor Kornienko, Alexander Karavaev, Ilya Zabarny, Vitaly Mikolenko, Alexander Tymchik, Alexander Sirota, Eduard Sobol.

Midfielders: Sergey Sidorchuk, Nikolay Shaparenko, Victor Tsygankov, Vitaly Buyalsky, Taras Stepanenko, Sergey Buletsa, Andrey Yarmolenko, Alexander Zinchenko, Alexander Zubkov, Igor Kharatin.

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk, Artem Dovbik, Daniil Sikan.

Reserve list: Georgy Buschan, Andrey Lunin (goalkeepers), Valery Bondar, Efim Konoplya, Bogdan Mikhailichenko (defenders), Vladislav Kochergin, Vladislav Kalitvintsev, Alexander Pikhalenok (midfielders).

The collection of the national team will begin on October 4. On the 9th, Ukraine will hold an off-site meeting with Finland, and on the 12th, it will host Bosnia and Herzegovina in Lviv.

Malinovsky about the national team of Ukraine and Petrakov: “It’s amazing that the issues that are resolved within the team are brought up for general discussion.”