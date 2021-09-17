Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola chastised Riyad Marez and Jack Grealish in the Champions League game against Leipzig

Manchester City kicked off the Champions League group stage with a major 6-3 win over Leipzig.
One of the main heroes of the match were the midfielders of the Citizens Riyad Marez and Jack Grilish: the Algerian converted a penalty, and the Briton gave an assist to the first goal of City and chalked up the winning goal. But the head coach of the Manchester club, Josep Guardiola, found flaws in the players’ actions even after the finalists of the last Champions League took the lead with a difference of 2 goals. The footage of the broadcast included episodes of Pep aggressively reprimanding Grilish first, and then Mareza.
- Grilish became only the second Englishman after Wayne Rooney to score a goal + pass in his Champions League debut.
- The former Manchester United forward made 3 + 1 against Fenerbahce in 2004 – the Devils won 6-2.
- Manchester City’s next Champions League match will be away against PSG. The game will take place on September 28 at 22:00 (Moscow time).
