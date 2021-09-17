Maria Lasitskene and her husband burst into tears at the show “Evening Urgant”

Olympic champion in high jump Maria Lasitskene and her husband Vladas Lasickas, who commented on the competition with the participation of his wife, burst into tears on the show “Evening Urgant”, recalling the Games in Tokyo.

“My husband commented on the competition for Channel One. He watched it and had to comment on it. I can’t imagine how Vladas did it. I have not looked, but I know that there is a rupture of the heart and a rupture of everything. I’m afraid to cry again. Vladas, I love you. Thank you for your support and support. When he got up from the commentator’s place after my victory, I saw him there. And so we didn’t see each other at all. We were not allowed to leave the Olympic Village, ”Lasickene said.

“At that moment I was commenting on some regular run. So I died five times and was resurrected five times, celebrated Easter for many years to come. Sorry for this comparison, but I can’t describe it in another way. The others looked calmly, but for us it was more than history, ”Vladas Lasickas specified.

“What is it? Let me take a napkin too. You touched me. This is generally the most touching moment. Already the Americans would have made two films about this! ” – the host Ivan Urgant joined the spouses.