Maxim Osipenko: salaries of Russian players will fall – that means that it is right

Defender of “Rostov” and the Russian national team Maxim Osipenko commented on the draft reform of the Russian Premier League, and also reacted to information about a possible drop in salaries after the limit was canceled.

“What is the problem of the national team’s failures at Euro and our clubs in European competitions? The speeds are different. This is problem. Many people talk about this.

Now everyone is discussing the abolition of the limit. Honestly, I did not really delve into this issue. I will continue to play football. But competition with foreigners is better. I’m for her.

I do not know to whom and where they pay a lot. If salaries go down, then it will be right. I didn’t go deep and didn’t really think about it. I will also play football, “RB-Sport quotes Osipenko.

We will remind, earlier the Dutch company Hypercube proposed to switch to the Swiss system of holding the championship of the Russian Premier League. In this case, there would be several stages of the tournament. On August 23, RFU President Alexander Dyukov said that the organization proposes to cancel the limit on legionnaires in the championship.