Microsoft proposed to abandon passwords on Windows computers – Gazeta.ru

Microsoft has created a new way to protect data on Windows PCs. The company at its official website announced unlock features without a password.

In order not to enter the password, it is proposed to install the Microsoft Authenticator application on the smartphone.

The user will need to go to their Microsoft account, sign in and select advanced security options. You will need to activate the “Account without password” option.

After that, the PC will automatically unlock, but only if the owner’s mobile device is nearby.

