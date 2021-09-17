Mike James signs record deal with AS Monaco after leaving CSKA

“Monaco” on the official website announced the signing of a contract with the American point guard Mike James… The transfer is not sensational, since Mike was associated with the transfer to Monaco almost on the first day after his expulsion from CSKA. Nevertheless, in the case of the scandalous James, one can expect anything, including the breakdown of previously reached agreements.

James will receive € 1.4 million at Monaco per year, which is a record salary in the history of the French championship. It is not known on what terms Mike parted ways with CSKA, but it is unlikely that the player was offended by the money. If he took less than $ 5 million due for two years, then the discount was small.





The epic is over. CSKA got rid of the main burden

“I was really looking for an exciting new target. I wanted to start something new compared to what I had experienced before during my career. This is a real opportunity for me to start a new adventure and prove that I am worthy to play in this beautiful place, which is Monaco. My goal is to win as many matches as possible and be very competitive in the Euroleague. I am very happy to join Monaco, I can’t wait to do what I love in a wonderful atmosphere in France. I can’t wait to join the guys and get to know the team. Hope to do great things for Monaco basketball. We are outsiders, but I came here with ambition. I want to bring the team to the highest possible level, “- said James in a commentary to the press service of” Monaco “.

So, James was unable to find a job in the NBA and will continue his career in the Euroleague. CSKA has a particularly fierce rival. AS Monaco will make their debut in the strongest tournament of the Old World. Under this case, the club has seriously strengthened. Of the last year’s Eurocup-winning squad, only Rudy Demais and Rob Gray… The rookie list is solid, even with James’ brackets.

Lithuanian center Donatas Moteeunas played a lot in the NBA. He also has experience of playing in the Euroleague. In recent years, he dominated the Chinese championship, but in the Celestial Empire they abandoned the legionnaires and therefore Moteeunas had to return to Europe. Leo Westermann – Former point guard for Zalgiris, CSKA Moscow, Fenerbahce and Barcelona. The Frenchman is not drawn to the role of the leading option in the back line of the top Euroleague club, but he is quite capable of being an important point guard for a mid-level team. Will Thomas is a veteran of European basketball who has looked good at Zenit for the past couple of years. Australian Brock Motum also has a decent experience in the Euroleague.





Rapid fall. The most expensive CSKA player exiled to the youth team

All of these performers are of high quality, but the undisputed first attacking action of “Monaco” will definitely be Mike James. The American has a great chance for the second time in his career to receive the Alfonso Ford award for the most productive player in the Euroleague. There are no particular competitors in sight. Alexey Shved is unlikely to score as many points at CSKA as at Khimki. Shane Larkin and Vasily Mitsich forced to share the ball at Anadolu Efes, none of them pulls the blanket over themselves. Barcelona heavy forward Nikola Mirotić shows high performance, but still is not a pronounced scorer like James. There is no apparent reason to doubt that Mike will not be able to score 20+ points on average per match.

Monaco are indeed stronger than last season. However, the transition from Eurocup to Euroleague is almost never painless. Hardly a command Zvezdana Mitrovic can be considered a serious contender for the playoffs. Monaco are average at best. Of course, sensations do happen and French can be a pleasant surprise, but still, the probability of flying past the top 8 is noticeably higher than getting there.





Top 10 most expensive contracts in Europe – there is no Swede, but there is still CSKA

In individual matches, Monaco will surely upset the giants due to the extravaganza of the same James, as well as the help of experienced Thomas, Westermann and Moteeunas. Mike will have a particularly heightened mood for the games against CSKA.

James wants to prove to the head coach of the army Dimitris Itoudiswhat it is worth. Although Itoudis is also not devoid of personal interest to teach James a lesson. CSKA failed to resolve the conflict between Mike and Dimitris, which led to the separation. However, the principled rivalry between the player and the coach does not end there, but is transferred to the basketball court in the matches between CSKA and Monaco.

James may well turn on the “streetball player” mode and shoot 30+ points in the match against CSKA. The opposite situation is also possible, when Itoudis will instruct Nikita Kurbanov and the company to take care of Mike extremely tightly and not let him breathe freely on the floor. It will be interesting, but in any case, Monaco is unlikely to beat CSKA, no matter how hard James tried. Although on the home court, Mitrovic’s charges still have relatively realistic chances for an upset. It’s not long to wait for the first meeting between James and CSKA. On October 28, the army team will come to Monaco for a Euroleague regular championship match.