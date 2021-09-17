Monaco – Sturm – 1: 0, Alexander Golovin’s goal pass in the Europa League match, video, September 16, 2021

Alexander Golovin recovered from the injury and was immediately beneficial. In the opening match of the Europa League group stage, AS Monaco played host to Austrian Sturm. The meeting ended with the victory of the Monegasques, largely due to the actions of the Russian midfielder.

Golovin injured his thigh muscles in the match between the Russian national team and Cyprus in early September, and all this time he came to his senses. The midfielder got into the application for a meeting with Sturm, but he did not appear on the field right away. The entire first half, Alexander watched the game from the bench, and at the beginning of the second came out.

It took Golovin 20 minutes to score. Monaco played in the opponent’s penalty area. The ball bounced to the Russian, and he removed two rivals on the swing. Everyone was waiting for a powerful lumbago, but Alexander acted more cunningly: he elegantly hung on the goalkeeper’s line, where the striker turned out to be Crepin Dyattawho managed to peel off the defender. The forward did not forgive and powerfully struck his head into the corner.

The fans appreciated Golovin’s beautiful assist at its true worth. Enthusiastic comments immediately began to appear on Twitter.

“Golovin is an outstanding footballer.”

“Golovin’s pass is a real miracle.”

“With Golovin, it’s a different team at once.”

“Golovin will always be the best.”

“Golovin, you are a monster!”

Monaco won, and the goal scored with the participation of Golovin was the only one. Even a month ago, the Monegasques could have ended up in the Champions League, it is also nice to look at the effective actions of the Russian in the Europa League. Especially when they come out like this.

The current season is going well for Golovin. Despite the unpleasant injury, he has already had three successful actions in eight appearances for AS Monaco. And if a goal and an assist in qualifying matches with Sparta Prague did not help the team to get into the Champions League (the Monegasques were eliminated from Shakhtar), now Golovin’s club has three points.





In a parallel match, Real Sociedad and PSV drew, which means that according to the results of the tour, Monaco with three points takes the first place in group B. Ahead of Golovin’s team are difficult trips to Spain and the Netherlands, but in the second round they will have home matches with direct competitors. We are waiting for new highlights from Alexander!

By the way, the next AS Monaco match will take place very soon, on 19 September. In the 6th round of the French Championship, the Monegasques will visit Nice, which started this season much more confidently and is among the leaders. “Monaco” takes only 16th place. It’s time to improve.