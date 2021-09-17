New iPhone 13 will require vaccination to unlock .: igor_piterskiy – LiveJournal

CUPERTINO, California. During the highly anticipated unveiling of the new iPhone 13 at this year’s Apple event, CEO Tim Cook revealed that the newest model and iOS will ask users to confirm vaccination status before unlocking the screen.

“We here at Apple are doing everything in our power to keep you safe by protecting our sacred products from the hands of the vile unvaccinated,” Cook said walking across the stage. “This is why, starting with the iPhone 13, all Apple users will have to scan their vaccination card to unlock their iPhone.”

The crowd jumped to their feet and applauded the brilliant idea.

“I think this is a brilliant idea,” Apple fan Mavis Bimbaskelch said as he left the event. “If these stupid anti-axers don’t want to get vaccinated, let them start their own computer company. And I hope they die. ”

Tim Cook confirmed that he has software engineers and Chinese Uyghur slaves working overtime to ensure that the vax-verify technology is ready to go.

“We vow to prohibit the unvaccinated from communicating with the world,” Cook said. “This is a moral act.”

You can watch the video of the announcement here.

