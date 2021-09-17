One step away from losing the Champions League. How Russia is threatened by failure in European competition :: Football :: RBC Sport

Russian clubs did not win at the start of the main round of the Champions League and Europa League, forcing them to remember the failures of previous seasons. What can the indistinct performance of Russian clubs in European cups this fall lead to – in the material of RBC

How Russian clubs performed

In the main round of European cups Russia this season is represented by three clubs – St. Petersburg Zenit and Moscow Spartak, which were defeated with a score of 0: 1, and Lokomotiv, which won the first point for Russia.

Zenit, the only representative of Russia in the Champions League, suffered an away defeat in the match with the current winner of the tournament – London Chelsea. Group H also includes the not-so-good Turin Juventus and Malmö, which is considered the group’s outsider. The club from the Swedish city of the same name is in second place in the list of teams with the cheapest roster of the Champions League participants – € 25.9 million. At the same time, Zenit’s roster is estimated by Transfermarkt at € 173.7 million.

Analysts from the Euro Club Index, which is a joint project of the marketing media measurement company Nielsen and Hypercube (engaged in reforms of Russian football), after the first round, doubt the St. Petersburg club’s entry into the Champions League playoffs. They appreciate Zenit’s prospects for continuing their performance in the main European Cup tournament are 15%, Chelsea – 98%, Juventus – 87%, Malmo – 1%. But even before the first match the chances of Zenit were quoted low (20.8%), Malmo – 4.8%, Chelsea – 91.8%, Juventus – 82.6%. At the same time, analysts are confident in the success of Zenit in the confrontation with Malmo. The chances of the St. Petersburg club reaching the Europa League playoffs from the third place in the group are estimated at 52.7%, the Swedes – at 21.7%.

Spartak lost at home to the weakest rival of their group in the Europa League. The Polish championship is in the end of the third ten, according to the UEFA coefficient table, besides, Legia Warsaw failed to start the season – with three defeats in five games, it is third from the end in the national championship.

After the defeat at the start of the group round, the prospects for the red-whites in the Europa League, taking into account the game problems, became vague, since the English “Leicester” and the Italian “Napoli”, one of the favorites of the tournament, are playing in the group with them.

Spartak’s chances of reaching the Europa League playoffs are estimated at 3.7%, and the chances of reaching the Conference League playoffs from third place at 17.1% (one of the smallest among all tournament participants), while the prospects Legia – 19.2 and 58.9%, respectively.

Lokomotiv extended their losing streak in European competitions to 12 matches. The team last won a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on 18 September 2019 in the UEFA Champions League group stage away match.

On Thursday, the “railroad workers” at home in the last minutes escaped in the match with “Marseille” (1: 1), which, unlike the rival “Spartak”, started the season successfully – after five rounds in the top three of the French championship and without defeat. Before the first match, the chances of both teams to reach the playoffs were assessed in the same way – 26-27%. The main favorite of the group is the Roman Lazio (47.4%), the outsider is the Istanbul Galatasaray. However, in the first round, the Turkish club beat the Italian at home (1: 0) due to a curious own goal of the opponent’s goalkeeper.

Will Russian clubs interrupt a losing streak in European competitions?

Last season, Russian clubs in the group round could not win for 17 games, breaking the anti-record (previously it did not exceed 10 games). All in all, in the main round of the 2020/21 European cups, Russian clubs won one victory – Krasnodar beat French Rennes in the group stage of the Champions League. At the same time, taking into account the qualifications, the Russian clubs won three victories – all on the account of Krasnodar.

It is unlikely that this season Russian clubs will come close to the anti-record for matches without wins. Already in the second round of the Champions League, Zenit will host Malmo at home and with a high degree of probability will interrupt the three-game losing streak of Russian clubs. Zenit itself cannot win in European competition for seven games. The St. Petersburg club celebrated its last success on November 27, 2019 in the home match of the Champions League group stage against French Lyon (2: 0).

At the same time, Lokomotiv will host Galatasaray in the third round on October 21. However, “Galatasaray”, unlike “Malmö”, is not an obvious outsider of its group and with a high degree of probability can reach the playoffs of the Europa League. Before meeting with Istanbul club Lokomotiv will play away with Lazio Rome (September 30).

“Spartak” of the Russian clubs has the least chances of winning the European Cup match, since it has already lost at home to an outsider in its group.

What are Russia’s prospects in the UEFA odds table

At the moment, Russia is in 42nd place in the UEFA coefficient table for the current season. She has 1.7 points, for example, less than non-football Estonia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Malta. For comparison: Moldova has 4 points at the start of the European group stage, while Russia has not gained more than 4,666 points per season since 2019.

The position in the final table of coefficients is determined based on the results of the last five years, and not one year. Due to failures in the last three seasons, taking into account the current one, Russia has rolled back from sixth to tenth place – the worst indicator in 16 years. And taking into account the current performance, Russia will soon be overtaken by the 11th leading Ukraine. The difference between them is 0.282. Both countries have three teams left in European competition, but Ukraine has two in the Champions League.

At the same time, by the end of the season, Russia runs the risk of dropping even lower – Serbia is in three points (this season it scored 4 points / there are two clubs left in European cups) and Belgium (3.2 / 4). In this case, for the first time since 2006, Russia will lose its reserved seat in the group stage of the Champions League. The gold medalist and runner-up will start from qualifying, whereas last year they went directly to the main round. Thus, next season, Russia risks for the first time since 2005 to be left without the Champions League.