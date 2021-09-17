Paleoartists restore the appearance of the only Neanderthal man from the Netherlands

Rijksmuseum van Oudheden / Youtube





The Kennis brothers, paleoartists, have reconstructed the appearance of the only Neanderthal man found in the Netherlands. A characteristic feature of the face of an ancient man nicknamed Kriin was a strongly protruding eyebrow, which was the result of the development of a benign tumor. The results of the work are reported in a press release from the National Archaeological Museum in Leiden.

In 2001, an amateur paleontologist dredged a piece of a human skull from the bottom of the North Sea 15 kilometers off the coast of the Netherlands. The fossil was found in sediments that also contained Late Pleistocene faunal remains and Middle Paleolithic artifacts, including stone tools from the Levallois industry. However, this find ended up in the hands of paleoanthropologists only in 2009.

Scientists have established that the ancient bone belonged to a Neanderthal who lived about 50-70 thousand years ago – the first representative of this extinct population found in the Netherlands, although their existence in this area was known long before that thanks to finds of stone tools. Sea level was markedly lower during the late Pleistocene, so many potential coastal Neanderthal sites, especially in countries such as the Netherlands, are underwater.

Computed tomography of a Neanderthal skull fragment found in the North Sea Jean-Jacques Hublin et al. / Journal of Human Evolution, 2009 Computer model of the skull of a Dutch Neanderthal Jean-Jacques Hublin et al. / Journal of Human Evolution, 2009

Twin paleoartists Alfons and Adrie Kennis, who work for Kennis & Kennis Reconstruction, have reconstructed the appearance of the only Neanderthal named Crein found in the Netherlands. A characteristic feature of the appearance of the ancient man was the presence of a strongly convex eyebrow, which was caused by a benign tumor, which had never been observed in these people before.

The scientific face reconstruction of Krijna was based on research by paleoanthropologists who provided the morphological characteristics of a fossil found in the North Sea. Scientists have created a digital model based on comparable known Neanderthal skulls, as well as the latest data from anthropology and paleogenetics, to clarify features of the appearance, such as the color of the eyes, hair or skin. Researchers believe that Kriin was a dark-skinned and brown-eyed man with dark hair.

This is not the first reconstruction of the appearance of Neanderthals or other ancient hominids by the Kennis brothers. In addition, they are the authors of the most famous reconstructions of the exterior of the Ötzi ice mummy and the Tollund swamp mummy. Fossilized fossils and reconstruction of Krijn’s exterior will be on display at the National Archaeological Museum in Leiden.

Earlier on N + 1 talked about other works on the Neanderthals. For example, Serbian archaeologists discovered a hunting camp of archaic people in the Central Balkans, which they used for hunting horses and deer about 117-85 thousand years ago, and in Iran, paleoanthropologists found a tooth of a six-year-old Neanderthal child who lived about 43-41 thousand years ago.

Mikhail Podrezov