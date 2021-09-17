Players suspect Rockstar Games of censoring Grand Theft Auto V remaster for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S

It seems that in addition to graphical changes, the upcoming remaster Grand theft auto v for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X | S may also be censored. This thought was prompted by one remarkable detail in the trailer for the reissue of the popular crime action game, which was shown as part of Playstation showcase and almost drowned in dislikes after posting on YouTube.

For example, attentive users of Reddit noticed that in the scene of the trailer at the 00:08 mark behind Michael, there is no poster on the wall with the image of a half-naked girl. This is clearly shown in comparison with the original PC version of the game. However, this is not all that caught the eye of the fans. For example, in the trailer, bottles from Lester’s desk also disappeared.

However, some users suggested that the poster was removed only from the trailer in order to comply with the rules of YouTube video hosting, and in the game itself, it allegedly will remain in place.

Whether the updated version of Grand Theft Auto V will be censored will be available in March 2022.

