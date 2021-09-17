Pregnant Emma Roberts did not believe for several years that she could have a child

For many years, the actress was afraid that she would not be able to become a mother naturally without medical help.

The latest issue of the American magazine Cosmopolitan came out with a photo of a pregnant actress Emma Roberts on the cover. The 29-year-old is best known for her American Horror Story and Scream Queens and 30 other films. She is Julia Roberts’ niece and is now expecting her first child with actor Garrett Hedlund.

Although the actress is in joyful anticipation of the upcoming role of a mother, the path to this happiness was long and thorny. Emma admitted to the magazine that several years ago she was diagnosed with a gynecological disease that could lead to infertility. Doctors advised the artist to freeze the eggs. With difficulty finding time between filming, she decided on this process, but with horror she imagined that she would not be able to give birth to a child naturally.

Later, she began to talk with other women about her illness, learned a lot and, realizing that she was not the only one, calmed down a bit. And suddenly it turned out that she had no fertility problems.

“It sounds corny, but as soon as I stopped thinking about it, I got pregnant. But even then, I didn’t want to hope. Things can go wrong during pregnancy. You won’t see this on Instagram. I kept it to myself, my family and my partner, not wanting to make grandiose plans if nothing works out, ”Emma admitted. “This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is no plan.”

The actress shared that she is very serious about what kind of environment she will create for her child and what first memories she will have. The expectant mother is afraid of this responsibility, dreaming that the world of her baby was wonderful.