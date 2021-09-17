PS5 (CFI-1100) tested by Digital Foundry. Experts have expressed an opinion on the new model of the PlayStation 5

The Digital Foundry editors finally got their hands on the updated PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 5 model received a smaller radiator, a different fan and became 300 grams lighter. Should you be afraid of worse performance?

Digital Foundry reporters confirmed an interesting detail about the fan operation – it is not determined by the actual temperature of the chip, but by the power consumed by the processor. This is why some devices (even within the same series) are noisier than others, and why the fan can operate at different speeds, with a difference of up to 100 rpm.

Testing the gameplay was compared with the quality (drop) of the number of frames per second and the temperature of the console. Editors picked challenging moments in several games (Godfall, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Resident Evil Village, Control, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales) that experienced dips below 60 frames per second.

The conclusion is simple – the PlayStation 5 of both series work similarly and there are no differences in favor of the older chip. Digital Foundry shows that in some scenes the number of frames per second is the same.

Moreover, the specialists placed the new PS5 model in an enclosed space with poor air flow. The device was operated under the specified conditions for two hours and then the games were tested again. Even though the console was warm to the touch, the results were the same.

“The bottom line is that I can confidently defend my initial test results. Yes, the cooling design of the new PlayStation 5 has been simplified in some aspects, and yes, the internal temperature readings indicate that while the device cools in some cases, it can be hot in others. The basic question of whether the new PS5 is better or worse than the starter model can be answered that they are generally the same, of course, in terms of user experience. “