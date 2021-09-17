Puma apologized to the fans because of the design of the form :: Football :: RBC Sport

The company has developed a uniform for a number of clubs with an unusual design: there is no club logo on the T-shirts; instead, the name of the team is written in large on the chest of the players. It was the lack of a logo that caused the discontent of fans.

Puma has apologized to the fans of Borussia Dortmund for the design of the kit. Reported by Marca.

“We are sorry for the anger of the fans and would like to apologize to them,” said CEO Bjorn Gulden.

“The criticism of the fans is related to the fact that the club’s logo is simply applied to the uniform several times, but it is not clearly highlighted as the club’s coat of arms,” he added.

In addition to Borussia, Manchester City, Milan, Valencia, Marseille, Fenerbahce, Rennes, PSV, as well as Ukrainian Shakhtar and Russian Krasnodar received uniforms with an unusual design.

Borussia entered the updated form for the Champions League match against Besiktas, the meeting ended with the victory of the German team with a score of 2: 1.