Putin’s aide assessed the Dutch recommendations on the reform of Russian football :: Football :: RBC Sport

Igor Levitin said that the new Hypercube project on the reform of the Russian championship is interesting

Photo: Igor Levitin (global look press)



The issue of the stadiums that were built for the 2018 World Cup in Russia must be resolved in the context of the decision on the reform of the national championships. This was announced to RBC Sport by the presidential aide, secretary of the State Council and member of the board of trustees of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Igor Levitin.

“I find the Hypercup project interesting, but we need to see how this will affect the stadiums that we have built. It is necessary that they be used in full, and the regional aspect is very important, how to deal with the constituent entities of the Russian Federation. At first glance, it is beneficial for the regions, but how will it actually be … Dyukov promised that he would submit this issue to the next RFU Executive Committee, “Levitin said.

The date of the Executive Committee has not yet been determined.

In the summer, Hypercube and the RFU developed several options for reforming the national championship. The main one is the system in which the number of matches will increase from 30 to 34, and the system of the tournament will also change, but the number of teams will remain unchanged. The authors of the proposal expect an increase in audience interest due to an increase in the number of important matches. In addition, there will be more matches between strong opponents.

At the end of August, at a general meeting of clubs of the Russian Premier League (RPL), the decision on reforms was postponed until the next meeting, which will be held a month later.