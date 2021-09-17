Ralf Schumacher is happy for Sebastian Vettel

The day before, the Aston Martin team confirmed that in 2022 its roster will remain unchanged, i.e. Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel will continue to play for her.

This means that Germany in Formula 1 will continue to be represented by two drivers – it is highly likely that Mick Schumacher will continue to gain experience in the Haas F1 into the next season.

Ralf Schumacher, a former racer and now a Sky Deutschland expert and Mick’s uncle, reacted to the news that the four-time world champion remains in Aston Martin.

“I am very glad that Sebastian made such a decision, Formula 1 fans around the world will appreciate it,” he said. – It would be a shame if our sport lost such a bright personality and such a champion as Sebastian Vettel.

At different times, he found himself in extremely difficult situations more than once. For example, in Zanfdort, he was clearly in a bad mood, and there he spoke critically about environmental issues and the approach of Formula 1 to them. After all, it is known how important this topic is for him. It seemed to me then that perhaps he was preparing for the end of his career, since he was thinking about all this. Maybe he wants to devote time to his family?

I know from myself what it is when you continue to race, travel, and your family stays at home. You get lonely on the racetrack and you ask yourself what is the point of all this. But in fact, I never doubted that Sebastian is still striving for success, this fire continues to burn in his eyes. In Hungary he almost won the race and we saw the old Vettel. “