Razer names Huntsman V2 the world’s fastest gaming keyboard

Razer has announced the Huntsman V2 keyboard, designed for demanding gamers. In addition, a smaller version of the Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless is presented.

The series devices use the second generation Razer Linear Optical Switches, which have a special silicone damper to dampen unwanted sounds. Registration of clicks is carried out using an infrared beam.

In addition, Razer HyperPolling Technology is implemented, providing a polling rate of up to 8000 Hz. Razer claims the Huntsman V2 is the world’s fastest gaming keyboard.

The novelty received a multifunctional control wheel Multi-function Digital Dial and four additional customizable multimedia buttons. Razer Chroma RGB proprietary multicolor illumination with a palette of 16.8 million shades is implemented.

N-Key Roll-Over with Anti-Ghosting ensures correct recognition of a large number of simultaneously pressed buttons. By the way, the declared service life of the keys is 100 million keystrokes.

The novelty is already available for order at an estimated price of $ 200. The Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless version without the right-hand numeric keypad and wheel will cost $ 160.