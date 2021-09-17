Release date for Intel’s new HEDT platform and Sapphire Rapids-X processors announced

The Intel LGA2066 platform can be safely called a long-liver. It was introduced back in 2017 and has not received any updates since the end of 2019. Now Intel engineers are working on its successor, but it will be at least a year before the actual release of Sapphire Rapids-X HEDT processors and motherboards with the W790 chipset. According to the latest leaks, they will debut alongside 13th Gen (Raptor Lake-S) mainstream Core chips in Q3 2022.

Intel Sapphire Rapids-X processors promise to be a welcome answer to AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper lineup. Like the server counterparts, the new items will offer up to 56 cores on the Golden Cove microarchitecture, an 8-channel DDR5 memory controller and support for a high-speed PCI Express 5.0 interface. An improved 10nm process technology, also known as Intel 7, will be used to release the CPU.



Outdated Intel roadmap

It’s fair to say that AMD is not idle either. In the foreseeable future, Lisa Su’s team will release the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagall) CPU based on the Zen 3 microarchitecture. They can be used together with previously released Socket sTRX4 motherboards. For the AMD Socket sWRX8 platform, similar solutions are being prepared for the Ryzen Threadripper Pro.

