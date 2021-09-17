Remastered Resident Evil 4 HD Project Shows Improvements Led By Ada Wong

A fan from Spain, albert, has been patiently working on his own remaster of Resident Evil 4 for several years now. The amateur developer pays close attention to every detail, so the creation of the mod is delayed. Periodically, the author demonstrates the results of the work. This time he introduced the gameplay for Ada Wong and showed how he improves the cutscenes.

On his channel, albert posted the passage of chapters 4 and 5 of the Separate Ways stage. In this video, you can evaluate the current progress in improving textures and objects.

In a blog post on the project, the modder said that the videos in the PC version were recorded at a resolution of only 512 by 336 pixels. The game itself does not know how to work with videos in HD and, moreover, 4K. Therefore, he is now, together with a programmer, exploring the possibility of introducing support for high-definition video.

At the same time, the author is already improving the videos with might and main. It uses several techniques and runs screensavers through the neural network with different settings. He has to re-shoot some scenes on the game engine, using his materials from the remaster. He also exposes the light and adjusts the effects.

So far albert has not announced a release date. But recently, he has been showing his work on the final stages of the game, which may indicate that the release of Resident Evil 4 HD Project will soon take place. Unless Capcom knocks on him to close the mod.