Rinat Bashirov: “Khabirov liked the name of Bashkirov the most”

An interview with the general director of Salavat Yulaev about the conversation with Metsola, Tikhonov’s injuries and the new transfer.

“I WOULD NOT TALK ABOUT THE LEADERSHIP ROLES OF BASHKIROV AND POSTOZEROV. THEY WHILE PUCKS AFTER TRAINING COLLECT“

– Rinat Rashitovich, Salavat shows excellent performance at the start of the season, six wins in six matches. Could you imagine in August, when the team did not play so well in the preseason, that Ufa would enter such a successful streak?

– There were no such assumptions. But it was clear from the preseason that the team will show a good game, which will be different from the previous season.

– Are you impressed by the play of young hockey players? It seems that Bashkirov and Pustozerov are gradually taking leadership roles …

– I would not talk about leadership roles now. They are still collecting pucks after training. I will say this: we were sure of them for sure.

– “Salavat” congratulated Tomi Lamsa on his birthday only in the evening. Why?

– We just chose a tie for a long time.

– Today the camera caught you while talking with the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov. What did you talk about and did Radiy Faritovich like hockey?

– First he asked: can we continue the winning streak? This was the first question of Radiy Faritovich at the meeting. I said that the team will try to show their game, keep the level that was set. During the match, Radiy Faritovich asked about individual players, some of which he had not yet seen in the game. I showed him the guys, talked about them, talked about their statistics. Of course, the head of the republic asked about our young hockey players. Most of all he likes the surname Bashkirov. Of course, he is sincerely rooting for the team. There are always turning points in hockey, and Radiy Faritovich emotionally reacted to the fourth puck, he considered it a turning point. After this episode, he no longer held back his emotions. It turned out a really cool goal, beautiful, I would say, life-affirming.

“SHAKIR MUKHAMADULLIN HAS BEEN WORKED IN MOST

– Does it bother you that there is too much hype around Salavat about the winning streak?

– It worries us very much. We are in solidarity with the words of Tomi Lamsa that we should be humble.

– You spoke about strengthening the composition. But for such a game that Salavat is showing now, does the team need another transfer?

– Necessarily. With “Kunlun” Pustozerov was injured. This is not a good trend. We assumed that a lot of hockey players would sit in the reserve, since we had a good, playing team. But now we can barely keep up with the situation due to damage. We hope that at the beginning of the season we will reach the limit on injuries.

– You spoke about strengthening the defensive line. Have negotiations with this player moved in a positive direction for Salavat over the past two weeks?

– Everything remained the same. We don’t even negotiate. We are just waiting for the situation to develop.

– Viktor Tikhonov played two matches this season and has already received two injuries. Does this fact scare you, considering that throughout his career Victor has been pursued by the status of a traumatic player?

– Before the match with Kunlun, Viktor was injured during the warm-up. Shakir Mukhamadullin fulfilled the majority, threw and hit his team-mate unsuccessfully. We talked with Viktor, he intends to go on the ice already in the match with Dynamo. Let’s see what the medical headquarters has to say. It was assumed that he would start playing during the trip, on the road. But he wants to go on the ice with Dynamo Minsk. In general, we have no concern about it. He is a great player and partner. A very responsible person.

Petr Khokhryakov / photo: “Salavat Yulaev”

“THE CLUB WITHOUT CLAIMS PAYED THE PENALTY FOR KHOKHRYAKOV”

– The goalkeeper line looked bad during the preseason, but now both goalkeepers are playing great. How did you manage to change the actions of goalkeepers?

– There was a serious conversation with the head coach and with Juha Metsola. I hope that we all understood each other. We managed to explain a lot. Juha needed to speak, we expressed our opinion. There was a business conversation, very serious. We tried to dot the and. Juha acted professionally and spoke everything clearly. I think that after this conversation we came out as good partners.

Alexander Sharychenkov is playing more and more confidently. I very quickly understood the team’s manner of play and adapted well to it. I played a very good match with Kunlun. Alexander is a very positive person. Our goalkeepers have a great personal relationship. We hope that the team has a reliable goalkeeper line.

– I often hear that the management has begun to communicate more with the players. Do you think this approach and the new philosophy of the club really help hockey players? And does such communication lead to useful actions?

– We assumed that the meetings with the players would be effective. But they did not know that hockey players would need the conversations so much. We didn’t talk to everyone, of course. Selectively, as they say, according to the situation. And with those who perform well, and with those who have problems. The main thing is that there has not yet been a single empty dialogue. The players understand what we want to see from them. We understand what they are striving for. When we talk with the guys, of course, we don’t teach them to play hockey. We conduct a normal human dialogue, talk about their role in the team, express words of support. Someone we give more hope to consolidate in the composition, especially those who move to “Toros” or “Tolpar”. We work vertically, everyone understands their tasks. There is no such thing that someone goes to the VHL or MHL team and thinks that no one needs him. We set tasks, give specifics. In fact, such meetings are very useful. The coaching staff is engaged in one dialogue, the club’s management raises its own topics.

– Today, some of the girls from the support group were wearing masks of “Salavat Yulaev”, on which number 62 was depicted and an inscription in Chinese. Tell us what was written there?

– We supported Petr Khokhryakov. The league fined the player after the match with Neftekhimik. The club has paid the penalty for the player without any complaints. Thus, we expressed support not only to Khokhryakov, but to the entire team. We made an inscription in Chinese, in tribute to our guests, the Kunlun team. It says: “Everything has been paid for.”

This is the second issue of the “thematic” mask. In the first one, we announced our desire to get permission for 50% filling of the arena. We would like to depict on the mask a semblance of “Nabiullina’s brooch”, the head of the Central Bank, who, by the way, lived on the “hockey” street Sorge in Ufa. As you know, the financial market is carefully looking at its decoration, in order to determine future changes in the monetary policy of the regulator. Our scale is, of course, smaller, but we hope the fans will support us.

Dear Readers! We invite you to join the discussion of the news in our groups on social networks – VC and Facebook