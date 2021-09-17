Roman Abramovich wanted to buy Wayne Rooney at Chelsea – why the transfer failed, a story from the 2000s

It turns out Wayne Rooney was close to being transferred to Chelsea. A napkin helped to avoid him.

In January 2021 Wayne Rooney ended his career – the last club for the English striker was Derby County. Rooney is there now, however, now as a head coach. Last season, Derby avoided relegation from the Championship only in the last round, when they escaped defeat in the match with Sheffield Wednesday (3: 3). The new season is also shaping up for Rooney – right now, Derby is ranked 16th out of 24 in the table.

Here it is worth saying that Derby is experiencing serious financial problems: a transfer embargo was imposed on the club. Thanks to the miracle at the end of the last campaign, Rooney remains a decent credit of confidence. Yes, and Derby players enjoy working with the legend – Rooney is still in shape and performs the following tricks in training:

Rooney should have left for Chelsea

Wayne recently visited the British boxer podcast as a guest Tony Bellew (Former WBC World Champion). The recordings are published on the BBC website, and the podcast itself is called “Angry Tony Bellew”. Rooney recalled the most memorable moments of his playing career and threw a few stories.

Photo: bbc.com

In 2004, Rooney was wanted by all the top English teams – the young striker had already run off two full seasons for Everton by that time (he made his debut in 2002 at the age of 16) and flashed at Euro 2004. “At that moment the club needed money, and everyone knew about it. The only question was how much Everton was willing to let me go for, ”says Rooney.

In the summer, Newcastle and Manchester United made an official offer to Everton. However, the club was not satisfied with the amount – both teams offered only £ 20 million for the most promising English striker. Many Everton fans have long believed that Rooney was the initiator of the sale negotiations. However, Wayne denied these rumors.

Photo: Martin Rickett / Getty Images

“When I realized that Everton wanted to sell me, I was very upset. Because he dreamed of playing for this club and really wanted to stay to help Everton reach the next level. But that summer, managers were asking other clubs, “Would you like to buy Rooney for £ 30m?” – continues the current coach of Derby County.

Rooney went on to reveal that Everton accepted Chelsea’s offer – club Roman Abramovich offered the highest amount. “Yes, I was informed: ‘Wayne, you are moving to Chelsea. But I didn’t want to move to London. And he told the management that it was not for them to decide where I would continue my career. I wanted to join Manchester United.

However, Manchester United offered less (£ 20m + £ 7m including bonuses). Rooney recalls: “I was told that the only way to leave was to request a transfer. So I immediately went to the cafeteria, found some kind of napkin and wrote right on it: “I, Wayne Rooney, are requesting a transfer from Everton Football Club.





Fallen devil. Why Rooney didn’t reveal himself at Manchester United to the end

With a napkin in hand, the Everton forward entered the office David Moyes and showed the trainer the “document”. “I felt like I was cornered to some extent, but this is football,” says Rooney. On August 31, 2004, Manchester United officially closed the deal a few hours before the transfer window closed. Since then, Rooney has played 559 matches for Manchester United in all competitions and scored 253 goals. In 2017, the striker returned to Everton, where he ran off one season before moving to MLS.

Everton prevented Rooney from healing the injury so as not to disrupt a potential transfer

Wayne revealed other details of his departure from Everton. In the quarterfinals with Portugal at Euro 2004, Rooney broke his metatarsal bone and left the field in the first half – the British then lost on penalties. After the tournament, the striker went on vacation to Barbados, and after returning to England he wanted to immediately undergo a rehabilitation course.

“I was determined to recover quickly to get ready for the new season, but at Everton I was told, ‘No, you can make the injury worse, and if you break your leg again, we can’t sell you anywhere.’ Yes, things like that happen in football, ”Rooney describes the situation.

As a result, a full recovery was completed already at Manchester United. Rooney was out of the game for almost a month, but on September 28, 2004, he played in the Champions League match with Fenerbahce and scored a hat-trick (plus an assist).





Wayne Rooney retired. This is an important event for football

The napkin is a cult thing in football

This is not the first football story to feature napkins. Some years ago Zinedine Zidane recalled lunch with the president of Real Madrid Florentino Perez in 2001. At some point, Perez handed the Juventus midfielder a napkin on which it was written: “Do you want to play for Real?” Zidane agreed.

A year earlier, Barcelona’s sports director Carles Rechak after watching a young Lionel Messi was so impressed by the game of the Argentine teenager that he riveted an official document on the club’s commitment to sign a contract with Messi right on the napkin. The napkin was notarized and confirmed with Barcelona’s letters of guarantee. A few months later, Leo’s family moved to Spain (along with Messi himself, of course).