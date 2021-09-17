RPL-2021, CSKA – Spartak, why the derby will take place on Monday, elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation

In the next round of the RPL, three matches will take place on Monday – Ural – Lokomotiv, Rubin – Zenit and one of the main confrontations of the season between CSKA and Spartak. This derby has consistently attracted the most interest from fans. And many may not understand why the main and most rated event in the league was taken out on a working day.

To be fair, in the statement on the schedule of the eighth round, the RPL immediately explained everything: “The matches of the 8th round Rubin – Zenit and CSKA – Spartak will take place on Monday, September 20. The meetings have been postponed at the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in connection with the organization of security at the elections to the State Duma, ”the league said.

Indeed, the whole point is in a single voting day, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 19. On this day, elections will be held throughout Russia. But we decided to find out if the Ministry of Internal Affairs has the right to postpone football matches and how it works. Here’s what our sources in the RPL told.





***

– Everything is done with the help of an official letter. First, an approximate tour schedule is agreed with the clubs and the main broadcaster. Then it is sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as this structure provides security. In response, they send their wishes, which are taken into account. Nobody asks the clubs especially. Now the police have become much less at the matches, but much more – the National Guard. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is reducing the number of its employees at matches, so the National Guard also works at the games in case of disturbances. Therefore, in such cases, the opinion of both power structures is important.





It is clear that if not for the elections, CSKA and Spartak would have played quietly on Sunday. But law enforcement officers are on duty at the polling stations throughout the election day, and then another night. You won’t send them to football either. Now there is a directive to reduce the number of police officers in the stadiums so that they are almost invisible. Including to save budget funds. What to guard on football when nothing is happening there?

Could the RPL, in theory, fail to meet the Ministry of Internal Affairs halfway? What for? Everyone makes compromises. Why would anyone disagree with the Interior Ministry? It’s not that hard. Everyone understands everything. The police are also alive people, they need to rest. They were already pulled out of vacation for the sake of elections. Everyone is happy, everyone helped each other. 30% attendance, match starts at 19:30. All ticket holders on Monday will calmly get to the stadium, this transfer will not affect attendance in any way.

***

As you can see, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Rosgvardia can directly influence the schedule and timing of RPL matches, as well as events in other sports. We hope that no one will really suffer from the transfer of the derby and everyone will visit the army stadium.