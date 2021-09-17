Rubin’s mentor Slutsky: I ended up in the same company with Gareth Bale – Gazeta.Ru

Rubin Kazan mentor Leonid Slutsky spoke about the field at the Central Stadium in Kazan, reports site club.

“Well, what will you change in a week. The main thing is that it doesn’t get worse. The main thing is to keep it from the rains that do exist. You see, I ended up in the same company with Gareth Bale. Not a bad company, ”Slutsky said.

We will remind, the player of the national team of Wales and London “Tottenham” Gareth Bale criticized the field of the Central Stadium in Kazan, where the Welshmen played with the national team of Belarus in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup.

“The field was very soft and dry. At least it should have been wetted. Maybe it helped the national team of Belarus. We played on bad pitches before, but it definitely gave us difficulties today, as well as the long-distance flight to Russia, ”said Bale.

The next match in the framework of the Russian Premier League (RPL), Rubin will play with Zenit St. Petersburg. The meeting will take place on September 20.