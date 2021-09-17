Russian clubs in European competitions – Zenit, Lokomotiv, Spartak: who showed the best game, results, opinion

Another sad European Cup week for RPL clubs. Zenit in the Champions League and Spartak and Lokomotiv in the Europa League scored only one point for three. If you focus solely on the result, then only the team deserves kind words Marko Nikolic, not losing to “Marseille”, but I want to look at the issue more broadly. Which of our tops has shown the European quality of football? Which of them can Russia hope for in terms of scoring points in the UEFA club rankings?





UEFA coefficient table. For what and with whom is Russia now fighting?

Here the emotions are completely different. Lokomotiv’s progress in Europe, which performed well last season in the Champions League, should have been counted on after a powerful transfer campaign. During the summer window, the railway workers spent the most of all Russian clubs – € 30.18 million (according to Transfermarkt). All the newcomers of Lokomotiv took part in the match with Marseilles, except for Nenakhov, who has not yet crawled out of the bench: Edvay, Beka-Beka, Tiknizyan were the main players, Maradishvili, Andjorin, Kerk were substitutes. It is clear that some of them need more time to adapt than the rest, nevertheless, the restructuring of the composition, conceived by Ralph Rangnick, gave reason to believe that the game of the red-greens would also be rebuilt. Towards branded Rangnikov football – modern, meeting European requirements. Obviously, Rangnick himself expects that Lokomotiv will play from itself, and not from the opponent, as, for example, does Salzburg, a team from the Red Bull sports structure, for the development of which the German top manager was previously responsible.

But in the match with Marseille, we did not see anything like that. Lokomotiv suffered under pressure from the fifth French team at the end of last season. And she played without her brightest star – Payet.

The railroad workers, as they say in such cases, bounced back: they won back with ten men in the last minutes – thanks to the individual skill of the unexpected creature of Rangnik – Angorin. Otherwise, everything was so sad that it made the experts talk about “luck” and “miracle”.

Photo: Dmitry Golubovich, “Championship”

For illustration, here are some statistics from InStat. Scoring chances – 9: 2, shots – 17: 5 (on target – 7: 2). Ball possession – 72% to 28%. A gigantic chasm formed between the teams both in the number of technical and tactical actions (1149 versus 582) and in the quality of TTD (86% of successful versus 74%). The number of gears is 841: 297. Corner – 9: 0. Entrances to the opponent’s penalty area – 32: 5. And all this is for the benefit of the guests! It seems that the grand was tinkering with the underdog, and not rivals comparable in strength and ambition fought.

Therefore, it is alarming for Lokomotiv in the Europa League, despite an acceptable start. With this quality of football in the company of Marseille, Lazio and Galatasaray, it will not be easy to take even the third place, which gives a ticket to the Conference League playoffs, not to mention the LE playoffs.

It seems that Spartak’s prospects after the home defeat to Legia are even more clear, but the quality of Zenit’s play at Stamford Bridge was a pleasant surprise. To the team Sergei Semak after last year’s failure in the Champions League, to put it mildly, it was hard to believe. Moreover, the St. Petersburg club did not strengthen at all under the Champions League, but only replaced those who left: Lunev with Kritsyuk, Driussi with Claudinho. The champions of Russia left on the summer market almost two times less Lokomotiv: for a long time Zenit did not save so much before the Champions League!





“Zenith’s plan was better than many in our league.” What they write in England after the Champions League match

Nevertheless, the match with the current winner of the trophy showed: Semak is really growing as a coach. The headquarters of the Russian specialist prepared well for the team of Thomas Tuchel (by the way, the most successful student of Rangnick), mirrored 3-4-3 of Chelsea. Tactically and physically, Zenit turned out to be at the level of the Champions League winner: score in the last minutes of the game in London, Dziuba, who had one hundred percent chance, and do not score in the end of the Moscow match in a less dangerous situation, Anchorin, and we would have got, perhaps, a more fair picture. By the way, about Dzyuba. The fact that Semak is not afraid to put the most authoritative Russian football player of the team on the bench is also proof of his coaching growth. In the Champions League, you need speed and the ability to keep high intensity, but Artyom still has other trump cards.

It is impossible to agree that Chelsea played to their fullest. Tuchel’s team had pressure, counterpressing, and a focus on single combats, but Zenit so competently controlled the space within their 3-4-3 (or 5-4-1 in defense) that the hosts simply did not have the opportunity to scatter. All zones were closed – the opponent’s speed was extinguished.

Photo: Clive Rose / Getty Images

The champions of Russia played more daringly against the best team in Europe at the crowded Stamford Bridge than the Cup winner – at home with the long-lost Marseilles. The game in London was not at all similar to the meeting with Borussia Dortmund in the last Champions League, despite almost identical scenarios. Zenit had a counterplay, and Semak’s team pressed against its own penalty only when forced by a powerful opponent. If during the match of Lokomotiv there was a feeling of hopelessness, especially after the removal of Tiknizyan and the goal of Marseille, then during the match of Zenit – not once.

According to the statistics of chances, the advantage of Chelsea was minimal – 5: 4. The hosts had more strikes – 11: 6, but on shots on target they were generally a draw – 2: 2. The Londoners owned the ball 64% of the playing time, that is, 8% less than Marseille in Moscow. According to other indicators, the advantage of the Champions League winner over Zenit is also not as large as the advantage of Sampaoli’s team over Lokomotiv. Although comparing the level of Chelsea and Marseille is simply not serious: the French, for example, lost five out of six matches in the last Champions League.

In general, if anyone gave hope at the start of the group tournaments, it was the champion of Russia. In the next round of the Champions League (October 29) with Malmö, the blue-white-blue will have much more reason to expect a positive result than the winner of the Champions League. The prospects for the two metropolitan clubs look less optimistic.

Lokomotiv will go to Rome to Lazio (October 30), and Spartak (30th) – to Naples to Napoli. Decide for yourself who has the best chance of getting points. Nikolic has not won with Loko in Europe yet – four draws with three defeats. Have Ruya Vitoria against Spartak three failures in three matches. That rare case when a comparison of a Russian specialist with Western colleagues turns out to be in favor of ours.