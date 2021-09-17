Russian hockey player turned 36 years old – statistics and goals, records and achievements of the forward of “Washington” – will he break Gretzky’s record. Sport-Express

Alexander is racing towards Gretzky’s achievement.

Today, Washington striker, one of the greatest players of our time, Alexander Ovechkin, celebrates his 36th birthday. In the summer, he signed a new contract with the Capitals for five years – the striker is motivated and willing to play. Ovechkin has already become a legend, but continues to chase achievements.

What records did Ovechkin set

For a long time, Ovechkin has been the best Russian player in NHL history in terms of points scored (1320). In second place is the current head coach of CSKA Sergey Fedorov (1179). Of the current players, the closest pursuer is Evgeni Malkin from Pittsburgh, who has 1104 points.

The Washington forward has won the Maurice Richard Trophy nine times (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020) – the prize for the best sniper of the regular season. This is an absolute NHL record.

Ovechkin is the best in league history in overtime goals (24). Last season, he scored in the extra five minutes only twice. This allowed us to increase the lead over Jagr (19), Sidney Crosby (18) and Ilya Kovalchuk (17).

Ovechkin shares the first place in history with Mike Gartner and Jaromir Jagr for the number of consecutive seasons with 30 or more goals scored (15). It will no longer be possible to reach the sole first place – in the 2020/21 season, Alexander scored 24 times.

What achievements he still has to beat

Probably Ovechkin’s main personal incentive is the NHL record for goals. As well as the best points and assists, it belongs to Wayne Gretzky, who has scored 894 goals. Ovechkin now has 730. In addition to Gretzky, he still has to get ahead Gordy Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741) and Marcel Dionne (731). There is a feeling that he will bypass the last three in the upcoming season. To score 37 goals for Ovechkin is a feasible task.

“There are still chances, we have to go out and do our job. Perhaps I will be able to break the record, perhaps not. I go step by step, “- quoted Ovechkin The Washington Post at the end of last season. At the same time, the closest NHL record that Ovechkin can beat is in power goals. From Dave Andreychak (274) he is separated by only five goals (269).

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2017/18, Ovechkin’s main goal is to win the Olympics. The recent decision on the participation of NHL players in the 2022 Games, of course, made Alexander very happy: “It is a great honor to participate in the Olympic Games, represent the country, play against the best hockey players in the world, and fight for the gold medal. Everyone has the same chances, I hope we will be able to go down in history. Let’s see … It looks like this is my last chance, which means that we need to work, we must win through tactics, physical training and so on. “

What Ovechkin himself says about age

The signing of a five-year contract means that Ovechkin will play until at least 40 years old. Of course, many draw parallels with the Czech Jaromir Jagr, who, at the age of 49, continues to play for Kladno.

“I’m not going to play for that long. Jagr is a really special guy. A true legend. If he had still played in the NHL, he would have become the second most goalscorer in history, ”Ovechkin said. But hardly anyone in Russia will be upset if, at the end of his contract with Washington, Alexander returns to his native Dynamo for a season or two.

What they say about him

As usual, Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby spoke flatteringly about Ovechkin: “I hope he can do it. I already told him today that I hope so. It would be awesome. He’s within reach. Ovi can score from any position behind the blue line. I just hope that all the goals he scores will be against other teams. “

Expert, former general manager of Salavat Yulaev, Leonid Vaysfeld, believes that Ovechkin will not experience additional stress due to the pursuit of Gretzky: “But if everyone around is talking about this record and expecting Ovechkin to beat him, then Alexander himself keeps it in mind. I don’t think the record-related hype weighs heavily on him. They expect miracles from Ovechkin all the time. He spent virtually his entire career under such psychological pressure and knows how to cope with it.“.

Alexey Zhitnik, a well-known defender in the past, is not sure that Ovechkin will catch up with Gretzky in goals: “Alexander is now 35 years old, this is exactly the age when the body begins to understand that you are no longer young. At one time, I managed to play in the NHL until I was 36, and spent two more years in the KHL. I remember that at 35 you start to react differently to previous loads – you need more time to recover, here and there injuries flash, psychological fatigue accumulates. The body starts to fail“.