Russian tennis player defeated the Olympic champion at the WTA tournament :: Tennis :: RBC Sport

Lyudmila Samsonova beat Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Luxembourg. In the semifinals, she will face Elena Ostapenko from Latvia

Russian tennis player Lyudmila Samsonova defeated Switzerland’s Belinda Benchich in the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 series in Luxembourg. The meeting lasted two sets and ended with a score of 6: 1, 6: 4.

The total duration of the match was 1 hour 13 minutes. During this time, the Russian woman performed four aces and made one double mistake. In addition, she managed to realize three of the nine break points. Her opponent took three aces and made four double faults. However, she was unable to realize either of the two break points.

Lyudmila Samsonova is ranked 48th in the ranking of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). She has earned one singles title throughout her career.

Belinda Bencic is ranked 12th in the WTA rankings with five singles titles. She won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the semifinals, Samsonova will face Elena Ostapenko from Latvia. The match will take place on 18 September.