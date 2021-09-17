Salma Hayek reveals details of her character in “The Eternals”

Los Angeles, September 17. Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek revealed the details of her character in the superhero movie The Eternals.

At the moment, in theaters, the main film from Marvel Studios is Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, on November 4 in Russia the rental of “The Eternals” starts. This is reported by the ScreenRant portal.

The film tells about a group of immortal aliens who lived on the planet for several millennia, but could not interfere in the affairs of earthlings if their worst enemies, Deviants, were not involved. It was played by such actors as Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie. One of the key roles was played by Salma Hayek, who told a couple of details about her character.

“Chloe (Zhao, director – Ed.) Decided to look at the concept of leadership from a motherhood perspective … I’m not a mother. I’m an alien. I can not have children. However, my character used to be a man in the comics, now it is a woman. So instead of just changing the gender, I suggested really bringing in something very specific to femininity, ”said Hayek.

Previously, director Denis Villeneuve, who directed the science fiction film Dune, has criticized the Marvel Cinematic Universe.