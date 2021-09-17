Samsung will soon release a low-cost tablet Galaxy Tab A8 – the novelty appeared in the images

The pandemic has caused an upsurge in the tablet market, and therefore it is not surprising that manufacturers have become more active and are trying to expand their range. Judging by the latest data, Samsung is preparing a new available device. An authoritative insider hiding under the nickname OnLeaks has shared renders of the upcoming Galaxy Tab A8.

The novelty will replace last year’s Galaxy Tab A7 on the market. Recall that last year’s device is equipped with a 10.4-inch LCD matrix with Full HD + resolution. The tablet is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and can have up to 4GB of RAM. Galaxy Tab A7 is enclosed in an aluminum case.

The characteristics of the upcoming Galaxy Tab A8 have not yet been disclosed, but it is known that the device will receive four speakers for high-quality stereo sound reproduction, a headphone jack and a USB-C port. Users will have access to versions of the tablet both with LTE support and without the ability to connect to cellular networks.

The cost of the Galaxy Tab A8 has not yet been disclosed, but it is assumed that it will not exceed $ 300. The launch date is also not specified. However, given that the Tab A7 was unveiled in September last year, the announcement is probably just around the corner.