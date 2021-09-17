Satellite provider stocks plummet after iPhone 13 unveiled

At the end of last month, authoritative analyst Ming-Chi Kuo announced that the iPhone 13 will receive satellite communications. Allegedly, the company Globalstar, which operates a network of communications satellites in low-Earth orbit, is working with Apple on a new feature. As a result, the provider’s shares rose 64% in one day. However, after the launch of the iPhone 13, in which there was no satellite connection, Globalstar securities began to fall in value again.

In addition to the shares of Globalstar, the securities of rival Iridium and AST SpaceMobile rose in price by 15 and 13% before. However, Apple did not announce support for the satellite communications of the iPhone 13, as a result of which the shares of all three companies fell. But they are still at a higher level than before the rumors began. Globalstar shares are now 24% more expensive than before the sharp rise.

Analysts point out that this is due to the mysterious Globalstar project, which has so far brought the company about $ 90 million in payments from an unnamed client. Launched in early 2020, this project focuses on “Evaluating a potential service using some of the company’s assets”… Analysts do not claim that Apple is the client of Globalstar, pointing out that both Apple and Google have intellectual property associated with “Dual-mode satellite cellular telephone systems”…

It is anticipated that the development of a satellite-enabled iPhone may be delayed due to the complexity of the feature. Satellite phones usually require large external antennas. Even with a sufficiently powerful internal antenna, a number of problems can arise. Placing a powerful transmitter in close proximity to a GPS receiver can be a huge challenge when building smartphones.

Satellite communications are commonly used to make voice calls in areas without traditional cellular coverage. Traditional cellular smartphones, by contrast, are primarily used as portable Internet terminals, but they rely heavily on mobile coverage.