Scammers used iPhone 13 presentation to steal Bitcoin and Ethereum

The scammers offered to send them cryptocurrency, promising to return twice as much. Their stream was attended by about 180 thousand people.

During Apple’s presentation, scammers stole Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies from users using a fake YouTube channel.

Read the best materials of the section on the “Focus. Digital” page on Facebook

The incident was reported by the U Today website.

On September 14, Apple hosted an online conference called California Streaming, which was broadcast both on the website and on YouTube. The scammers launched their own broadcast on the Apple Event channel, which turned out to be even higher than the official one in the search results of the popular video hosting site.

The fake broadcast turned out to be higher than the official one on Youtube [+–] Photo: Screenshot

The attackers inserted a video with Apple CEO Tim Cook into their stream, and placed a text ad about a cryptocurrency competition nearby, according to which the company allegedly bought 100 thousand bitcoins, and then decided to distribute 1,000 BTC and 10 thousand Ethereum to viewers. According to the terms, the participants had to go to the site and send from 0.1 BTC to the wallet indicated there, in order to then receive 2 times more cryptocurrency. They were promised the maximum winnings of 40 BTC or 1,000 ETH.

Conditions of the competition” [+–] Photo: Screenshot

According to the site iquides, after 70 minutes. YouTube blocked the fraudulent stream, but during this time more than 180 thousand users managed to watch it. It is not yet known how many of them fell for the bait of scammers and sent their cryptocurrency. More than 227 thousand people signed up for the Apple Event, probably the majority of subscribers were bots. The channel and the site indicated in the broadcast are currently unavailable.

Earlier they wrote how scammers stole $ 600 thousand using a fake application from the App Store. They created a program that mimics the Trezor cryptocurrency wallet. Most of the money was lost by investor Philip Christodoulou, who accuses Apple of unfair verification of applications.

They also wrote that Apple showed at its presentation on September 14th. The company introduced new devices: iPhone 13, iPad mini and Apple Watch, which received new features.

Apple recently announced victory over the Pegasus spyware. The company released an update for the iPhone and iPad, which allegedly fixed a critical vulnerability. Before that, she had already released patches that could not fix the problems.