Schwartz: refusal to interview Zakharyan and Tyukavin is my initiative

Dynamo head coach Sandro Schwartz told how he tries to protect young footballers from the media.

“Refusal to interview Zakharyan and Tyukavin is my initiative. If I saw any changes in their behavior, it would be necessary to conduct additional conversations with them. There are no such changes.

At Mainz, I had a similar experience with Riedle Baku (in the summer I won the youth Euro against Germany and entered the symbolic national team of the tournament) and Suatom Serdar (in 2018 I moved to Schalke, this summer I ended up in Hertha). We constantly told them, and now – Zakharyan and Tyukavin – that the focus should be on daily work.

It’s really useful to get young players out of the media at first. But the next step is inevitable and also important – you need to learn how to give interviews, communicate with journalists. The coach should accompany young players, remind somewhere that the main thing is on the field, and not in the media. I always say that you need to obey your mom, dad and the head coach, ”Sports.ru quotes Schwartz.