Sergei Ivanov explained by “order” the departure of “Zalgiris” from VTB United League :: Basketball :: RBC Sport

The honorary president of the VTB United League is sure: Lithuanian clubs in 2013-2014 were simply banned from “playing with a hostile state”

Honorary President of VTB United League Sergey Ivanov

Lithuanian basketball clubs withdrew from the VTB United League for political reasons. This opinion was expressed by the honorary president of the league, the president’s special envoy for ecology, Sergei Ivanov, to the RIA Novosti news agency.

“They (Lithuanian clubs. – RBK) was ordered to leave the VTB League and not play with a hostile state. They openly use sport as a policy, ”Ivanov said.

He also noted that there are strong basketball clubs in Lithuania. “We are very sorry that Zalgiris and all Lithuanian clubs have left the VTB United League. Lithuania is a basketball country. It is a much greater tragedy for them than for us that their team did not qualify for the Olympics. Basketball is the number one sport in Lithuania. They educate young players very well. But the solution is why they don’t play [в Единой лиге ВТБ]- 100% political, ”he added.

Zalgiris (2008–2013), Rytas (2011–2014) and Neptunas (2013–2014) played in VTB United League. This season of the VTB United League will be attended by 12 clubs from Russia, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Poland. The new season’s regular season kicks off on 23 September.