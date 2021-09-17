“Sexists and Liars” – Georgian chess player sues the creators of “Queen’s Move”

Almost a year after the premiere of Netflix’s undisputed hit “Queen’s move” the streaming service was sued. Former Soviet chess player is trying to sue the streaming giant for $ 5 million Nona Gaprindashvili, indignant and offended by several articles at once.

In the last episode of the miniseries, her name is mentioned, surrounded by sexist and downright deceitful remarks. The commentators following the decisive duel between the protagonist and the Soviet grandmaster mention that Gaprindashvili “World champion among women, who has never played against a man”…

A word to the chess player’s advocates:

By 1968, when the events of the final episode unfold, Gaprindashvili played against at least 59 male chess players (against 28 of them in parallel in the course of one game), and among them there were at least 10 grandmasters.

The claim, by the way, is addressed directly to the creators of the series, because its literary source – the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis in 1983 – does not sin against the truth, and the chess experts who advised the scriptwriters could not help but notice the error.

The second major problem is that the authors allowed themselves to call Gaprindashvili a Russian chess player, and she is from Georgia, “Suffered under the yoke of Russia as part of the Soviet Union, and after being subjected to bullying and invasion by her”… Horror and nightmare, you know.

The creators and Netflix are accused of using the name of the chess player in order to dramatize the narrative, for which they now demand a tidy sum. Netflix said that they respect the chess player and her merits in every possible way, but her claims are considered unfounded.