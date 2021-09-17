Sign up for EA Play on PS Store at a low price – new promotion for PS4 and PS5 owners

Company Electronic Arts announced temporary reduction in subscription cost EA Play in a digital store PS Store…

Before September 30th You can get EA Play month for just 89 rubles … On normal days, 30-day access to Electronic Arts subscription service costs PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in 299 rubles…

With exclusive member benefits, discounts, and early access to new-release EA titles: There’s no better time to join EA Play.? From September 16-30, new members on Xbox and PlayStation can get their first month for only 99 cents! Full details at https://t.co/0WmLlwgEql. pic.twitter.com/ZU9RnE35XW – EA Play (@EAPlay) September 16, 2021

EA Play allows you to play dozens of titles from the publisher at no additional cost, including FIFA 21, Ufc 4, Star Wars: Jedi fallen order, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Battlefield v and many other games including racing from Codemasters (DiRT 5, GRID, F1 2020). In addition, PlayStation subscribers have access to all the other benefits of the service, including early access to new trials, exclusive discounts and in-game rewards.

Members Xbox now they can also get EA Play for 1 month with a big discount (for $ 0.99), however, buy a subscription directly through the Russian Microsoft Store impossible.

Read also: Far Cry 6 – Interaction with Animals and the Benefits of the PC Version in New Shooter Gameplay Trailers…