Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Microsoft made it possible for all users to log into the company’s online services without a password. This is reported by The Verge.

Since September 15, the company has lifted the ban on logging into services without a password and allowed logging into a Microsoft account using the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, and a security key. Also, users can access their profiles through a verification code via SMS and email.

According to the corporation’s specialists, the advantages of entering without a password are obvious. Thus, consumers often create passwords that are too simple or, conversely, too complex, which they then forget. “The number of ways to attack has expanded exponentially, so the introduction of a new authentication method has become the main reason for us to accelerate many of our security initiatives,” said Vasu Jakkal, vice president of security for Microsoft.

To start using the new way to sign in to company services, you first need to install the Microsoft Authenticator app on your phone and link it to your Microsoft account. Then, in the account settings, it will be possible to activate the ability to log in without a password.

In the spring of 2020, Microsoft engineers discovered that 99.9 percent of accounts that are hacked on the network did not use multifactor authentication to improve the security of personal data. According to statistics, on average, about 0.5 percent of accounts are hacked every month.