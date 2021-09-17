Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Microsoft will release the next version of its office suite on October 5. This is reported by the Engadget edition.

The release of Microsoft Office on users’ computers is scheduled for October 5. Also on this day, the current version of the office suite will be available for purchase from the company’s partners. Thus, the named Microsoft office programs will appear for download on the same date as Windows 11.

The specified version of Microsoft Office is intended for permanent use, the purchase of the package is a one-time purchase. For consumers who want to use Microsoft’s subscription programs, the Microsoft 365 online service is available.

At the moment, company representatives do not disclose new functions of Office 2021. Judging by early reports, the software package will be adapted for use on Windows 11. Also, Office will have a night theme, virtual assistants, and a new font.

The new programs will work with both 32- and 64-bit systems. Microsoft promises to keep the services up-to-date for at least five years.

The announcement of the new version of Microsoft Office took place in February. The corporation presented two versions of the suite: Office 2021 for home use and Office LTSC for the corporate sector. Earlier it became known that the release of the new generation Windows operating system will take place on October 5.