Something in gaming. Why Medvedev’s gesture at the US Open is no less important than the victory itself

Daniil Medvedev celebrated his victory at the US Open with a reference to the video game FIFA. We explain why this gesture is a message to all of us, and decipher it.

Daniil Medvedev loves gestures … After defeating Novak Djokovic, he also made a gesture, which turned out to be a quote from FIFA from Electronic Arts, in which the tennis player has been playing for a long time. Here is how he himself commented on the act:

“It was clear that I had to somehow celebrate the victory, but I wanted to do it in a special way. I love to play FIFA, I love to play on the PlayStation. It is called dead fish celebration … If you want to poke fun at your opponent in FIFA, you will often do it. Scored. The score is 5: 0 – and this is also in pursuit. I talked to the guys in the locker room once. Young guys, funny. They play FIFA. And they are like, “This is legendary.” Everyone I know who plays FIFA thinks it’s legendary. Well, that’s how I wanted to end. I wanted to do something legendary for myself. Not to get into the papers, I don’t care. But I wanted to do something special. To make people laugh, to make my friends who I play FIFA laugh with. So I decided for myself that I would do it. By the way, it was not easy, it was painful to fall on the hard cover. So I hurt myself a little, but I’m glad I made it legendary for myself. “

All this is called the simple word “trolling”. A similar trick is to write to the chat after the match “EZ”Easy, that is, easy. The victory was given to you without any extra effort.to especially piss off those struggling to defeat you.

Here you need to understand the context. Daniel could have been prevented by the mighty Sasha Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the promising Yannick Sinner and the owner of the monstrous supplying power of Riley Opelka, but most importantly – the super-motivated Novak Djokovic, who would have won a record twenty-first Grand Slam Cup and the first in 52 years of men’s history. tennis calendar Grand SlamSimply put, it was necessary to win the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open in one year. Djokovic won the first three and lost to Medvedev at the US Open.… With this victory, Djokovic would forever close the debate about who is the greatest tennis player in history, significantly ahead of his closest competitors – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

