“Spartak” appealed to Cherchesov, the sheep drove away Ronaldo, and Kuman was given an ultimatum – in the main rumors of the week heading

In the main rumors of the week, you will learn that Stanislav Cherchesov managed to tell Spartak, why Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to change his house, and what ultimatum was given to Ronald Koeman by the Barcelona leaders. About this and not only – in the constant heading of the online publication “Euro-Football.Ru”…

“Spartak” appealed to Cherchesov

The general director of Spartak Yevgeny Melezhikov managed to declare that the defeat at Legia did not in any way affect Rui Vitoria’s credit of trust. At the same time, a representative of the management immediately said that in football, the result is in the first place. It seemed that Melezhikov, on the whole, did not rule out the possibility of a coaching reshuffle if the results of the “red-whites” did not improve.

At the same time, there was information that Spartak turned to Stanislav Cherchesov. These were supposedly not substantive negotiations, but just a conversation, during which the ex-steering Russian national team managed to voice his demand for wages. It is difficult to say whether Cherchesov’s second coming to Spartak is possible, but such an option cannot be ruled out.

Neymar gets paid extra for good behavior

Not so long ago, Neymar entered into a new employment agreement with PSG, calculated until the end of June 2025. This week, information about an interesting clause from the contract of the Brazilian star was leaked to the media. We are talking about the so-called “ethical bonus”, but in fact – about a bonus for good behavior. This includes cheering fans, not being late and refusing to publicly criticize PSG executives. The fulfillment of the conditions of this paragraph allows Neymar to earn 375 thousand pounds a month.

Sheep chased away Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester only this month, but he has already managed to change his place of residence. Rumor has it that the footballer moved out of the luxurious mansion that Ronaldo chose at the beginning for several reasons. Chief among them are sheep from a farm not far from the house. The bleating of animals in the morning prevented Cristiano from resting. The forward pays serious attention to proper recovery, so he pays attention to all the little things.

Pogba can go to Barcelona

Paul Pogba’s current contract with Manchester United runs until the end of the current season. Rumors regularly link the Frenchman with other clubs – Real and Juventus were considered the main contenders for Pogba. In this case, the other day there was information that Paul may be in Barcelona. The Catalan club, in the face of financial problems, intends to cling to every opportunity to sign a football player without paying compensation as a free agent.

Kuman was given an ultimatum

“Barcelona” limply lost at home “Bavaria” with a score of 0: 3, without inflicting a single shot on target of the opponent’s goal during the game. On Thursday, a meeting of the board of directors of the Catalan club was held. According to rumors, some members of the board of directors have called on the president of the blue garnet, Joan Laporte, to fire Ronald Koeman as head coach right now. Laporta refused, given the Dutchman’s potential dismissal compensation and the lack of alternatives.

According to other information, Ronald Koeman received an ultimatum in the form of four matches to correct the situation. Barcelona’s closest rivals will be Granada, Cadiz, Benfica and Levante.

