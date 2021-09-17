Spartak – CSKA. Forecast and bet for 2.30 / Predictions for hockey

CSKA will host Spartak in the Kontinental Hockey League regular season match. The game will take place at the Bolshoi Ice Palace on September 16. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. Spartak – CSKA: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Spartacus”

The “people’s team” managed to take away 8 points from the rivals in six matches. In the standings of the Western Conference, she occupies the second position.

In the new season “Spartacus” broke in with three home wins. In the debut match, the red-whites did not leave a single chance to Admiral (4: 1), after which they calmly dealt with Amur (3: 1).

Harder for wards Boris Mironov was in the game with “Vityaz”, which the Muscovites dragged in overtime (3: 2 OT). And the first defeat of the season, “Spartak” experienced in Ufa from “Salavat Yulaev” (1: 2).

For the fifth match, the red-and-white went to Nur-Sultan, where they defeated Barys (4: 1). In the last meeting, “Spartak” did not keep SKA at home (0: 2).

CSKA

Another Moscow club also earned 8 points in six games. But due to the difference in goals, the “army team” occupy the fourth place in the ranking of the Western Conference.

First meeting of the season CSKA spent in Balashikha, where he tried to resist Avangard. But according to the final result, it all ended with a defeat in one wicket (0: 4).

After the defeat of CSKA, they managed to come to their senses and shoot a series of four fights without defeat. During this segment, the red and blue defeated Dynamo Riga (3: 2), Sochi (4: 1), Ak Bars (2: 1 OT) and Lokomotiv (3: 1).

Broke off the winning streak of CSKA “Barys”, with whom the “army team” met in Moscow on September 14. In this match, the wards Sergey Fedorov led in two goals, but then relaxed and eventually lost large (3: 6).

Forecast and rate

Spartak’s victory is estimated at 3.19, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.00, and for the victory of CSKA – 2.16…

Both principal rivals are in good shape for the upcoming meeting. On their account the same number of points and 15 goals scored each. but the red and white are doing a little better in defense than CSKA.

In the home game, Mironov’s team will try to gain an advantage in the score, and then begin to defend the result. Our forecast and bid – victory of “Spartak” in the match for 2.30.