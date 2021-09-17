Spartak reacted to Guberniev’s words about negotiations with Cherchesov :: Football :: RBC Sport

The club said that they were negotiating with the ex-coach of the Russian national team several years ago, but now the club is not looking for a replacement coach

Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS



Spartak is not considering the former coach of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov to replace Rui Vitoria. The head of the club’s press service Dmitry Zelenov told about this to the Sport-Express edition.

“As far as I know, Spartak negotiated with Cherchesov several years ago. Apparently, Dmitry Guberniev means those distant times. Now the head coach of Spartak is Rui Vitoria. The club is not looking for and was not looking for a replacement for him, ”Zelenov said.

Earlier, Match TV commentator Dmitry Guberniev said that the parties were in talks. He also said that he knew the amount that Cherchesov was asking for.

At the end of June, Cherchesov’s agent Shandor Varga said that Cherchesov was negotiating with Spartak. The parties discussed the possibility of combining, but the coach did not receive a specific proposal.

Cherchesov left the post of head coach of the Russian national team after Euro 2020. He worked at Spartak from June 2007 to August 2008. Under his management, the team finished second in the 2007 season, two points behind Zenit. The coach was dismissed after two defeats to Dynamo Kiev (1: 4, 1: 4) in the third round of the Champions League qualification of the 2008/09 season.