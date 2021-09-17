Spartak reacted to the information about Bakayev’s new contract :: Football :: RBC Sport

The head of Spartak’s press service Dmitry Zelenov said that the club was preparing a proposal for the player to extend the agreement, but he would not comment on rumors about the player’s demands

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



The head of Spartak’s press service Dmitry Zelenov commented on the information that midfielder Zelimkhan Bakayev expects to receive € 2 million a year under a new contract.

“The club is preparing a proposal for the player to extend the contract. Of course, we will not disclose the conditions. To comment on rumors about demands from the player’s side is also “, – Zelenov told Sport-Express.

“This is not a shame, but already some kind of crying.” Reaction to the start of “Spartak” in the LE



Earlier Metaratings reported that Bakayev would like to double his salary under the new agreement. The current contract of the 25-year-old player expires in the summer of 2022, according to which he receives € 1 million per year.

This season, the 25-year-old midfielder has played 10 matches with the Moscow club and made one assist.

Bakaev is a graduate of the Spartak Academy, he has been playing for the main team since 2014. With the club, he became the silver medalist of the Russian Championship (2020/21) and the owner of the Russian Super Cup (2017).