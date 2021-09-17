Speed ​​Brawl and Tharsis have started giving away in EGS, The Escapists are next in line

The Epic Games Store continues to give away a variety of games. Speed ​​Brawl and Tharsis are now free in the store. Anyone can visit the site until September 23 (18:00 Moscow time) and add these projects to their personal library. After that, the service will start distributing The Escapists prison escape simulator.

Speed ​​Brawl is a 2D action game from Double Stallion Games. In the project, you have to assemble a team of heroes and clear the levels from opponents for a while. Each character has its own characteristics that should be used in battles. The blows in the game add up in a series, and special techniques will help you get rid of enemies faster. Speed ​​Brawl received only 52 reviews on Steam, and 82% of them were positive.

Tharsis is a turn-based space strategy game where many mechanics involve dice. The Choice Provisions project tells the story of the first human mission to Mars. She was equipped after a mysterious signal came from the Red Planet. The flight did not go according to plan: the ship fell into a stream of micrometeorites and received serious damage. The player will have to survive in difficult conditions, make difficult moral decisions and try to find out who sent the same signal. Tharsis has a 72% rating on Steam with 1309 reviews.